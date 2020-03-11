Pelham City Schools closed Thursday, Friday after possible indirect Coronavirus contact

Pelham City Schools closed Thursday, Friday after possible indirect Coronavirus contact
Pelham City Schools.
By WALB News Team | March 11, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT - Updated March 11 at 7:22 PM

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - The Pelham City School Charter System will shutter all classroom doors Thursday and Friday after someone close to the school district had indirect contact with someone who tested positive for the Coronavirus, according to the school district.

The school system was notified that 12 days ago, a member of the school community had indirect contact with a person who later tested positive for the Coronavirus.

“To our knowledge, no one has exhibited any symptoms,” the school system wrote on Facebook. "The Pelham City Schools Charter System will be taking a proactive stance.

The Thursday and Friday closures are for the system to be able to sanitize buildings and buses.

All school activities are canceled until March 16.

The district said staff will return to work on March 16 and students are to return on March 17.

Community Members, The Pelham City Schools Charter System has just been notified that 12 days ago a member of our school community had indirect contact with a person who later tested positive for COVID-19 also known as the Coronavirus. To our knowledge, no one has exhibited any symptoms. The Pelham City Schools Charter System will be taking a proactive stance. In order to sanitize our buildings and buses, all schools will be closed Thursday and Friday, March 12th and 13th with all school activities being canceled until Monday, March 16th. Staff will return to work Monday and students are to return on Tuesday March 17th. As always, the safety and well being of our community and students are of utmost priority. Be sure to look on our Facebook and website pages for information about the prevention of the virus. ffort Floyd P. Fort, Superintendent Pelham City Schools 229-294-8715 Office

Posted by Pelham City Schools on Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.