Pelham City Schools closed Thursday, Friday after possible indirect Coronavirus contact

Community Members, The Pelham City Schools Charter System has just been notified that 12 days ago a member of our school community had indirect contact with a person who later tested positive for COVID-19 also known as the Coronavirus. To our knowledge, no one has exhibited any symptoms. The Pelham City Schools Charter System will be taking a proactive stance. In order to sanitize our buildings and buses, all schools will be closed Thursday and Friday, March 12th and 13th with all school activities being canceled until Monday, March 16th. Staff will return to work Monday and students are to return on Tuesday March 17th. As always, the safety and well being of our community and students are of utmost priority. Be sure to look on our Facebook and website pages for information about the prevention of the virus. ffort Floyd P. Fort, Superintendent Pelham City Schools 229-294-8715 Office