Newton, Baker Co. still impacted by flooding

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) -Several roads in Baker County remain closed due to flooding.
All streets in Downtown Newton are still closed off, according to Sherry Bailey, EMA Director and County Manager for Baker County.
"We still have floodwaters in the county. We have several streets that are still closed. It has receded a good bit.”
Those roads are Broad Avenue, Sunset Avenue, Main Street, Perry Street, Pine Street, River Side Drive, and Water Street.
“I expect by Thursday the water should be receded in all the areas, and every road should be open by Thursday,” adds Bailey.
One of the hardest and longest hit areas in the county is Rocky Bend Flint River Retreat.
Water around the historic Courthouse, that now houses the Sheriff’s Office, is now starting to recede.
Almost a dozen families in the county were displaced by flooding, Bailey said. “As the water recedes, we’ll move the cones back so people can get to their homes that were not able too earlier because that portion of the road being closed.”
“Well, we still have, as far as in the county, we still have I know of four families that have not been able to get back into their homes, possibility of five," she said
She said some have started to come back home and “We do have some cleaning kits from the American Red Cross that would be available. If someone needs that when they get back into their home, if there’s an area that did have water or they did see the need to do some cleaning, we have some cleaning kits.”
Bailey said she can help residents get a kit by calling her office at 229-734-3000.
The Baker County RV Campground, Rocky Bend Flint River Retreat is still experiencing historic flooding.
EMA leaders said it was one of the worst impacted areas in Baker county
We took a boat ride with an owner through parts of the flooded areas, and asked a co-owner Kenneth Deese: “So we’re floating over a dirt road?”
“Yup,” Deese said. “We’re experiencing some major flooding right now.”
“It’s been up to 32.8 (feet) and right now we’re around 30 feet,” he said. "So it has receded some and we’ve lost about half of our park to the water. So it has impacted our financial end obviously and also impacted our town Newton Georgia because we don’t have the tourism coming down to spend the money with us let alone spend it in town with our local businesses.”
“Our biggest problem that I’m looking at now will be erosion” said Deese.
He says the RV and campground has been flooded for three weeks, but they are still open for business, even though several of the cabins were flooded on the inside.
Ken expects all of the water out by next Monday.
