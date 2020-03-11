Jeremy Brown being awarded ‘Manager of the Year in Engineering and Technology’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -An Albany man is being recognized for Manager of the Year in Engineering and Technology.
American Public Works Association awarded Dougherty County’s Project Engineer for his efforts in repairing Radium Springs.
“Just being nominated is a big deal, I feel honored just to be nominated to get selected is a bigger deal and I am pretty excited,” said Project Engineer, Jeremy Brown.
Brown is being awarded for his outstanding efforts in the development of the county.
“I continued to learn every day, every situation is different, every flood event is different, and every storm event is different, so it is a continuous learning experience we got here,” said Brown.
Brown said he continues to rebuild Radium Springs in an effort to make the area a suitable place to live.
“Right now the road portion of the improvements out there is done, but we are still looking for additional projects, extending some of the multi-purpose trails. We got a trailhead going in the next few months,” said Brown.
The county is being awarded ‘Project of the Year’ for the Radium Springs Subdivision Road Improvement as well.
“We had to rebuild the subdivision anyway and we decided to do it the right way and look down the road towards other things such as multi-purpose trails, not just to redo the infrastructure. But, hopefully, that the subdivision would come back,” said Brown.
Brown said he wants to give credit to everyone who took part in improving and renovating Radium Springs.
“Access is totally open now, it is a very big change from what it use to be, it use to be some real shallow and narrow roads with ditch sections, overgrown ditches. But not only is the road system totally revamped, it’s totally different looking,” said Brown.
The awards ceremony will be in July in Jekyll Island.
