Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — No one has ever won back-to-back at The Players Championship since it moved to the TPC Sawgrass in 1982. Rory McIlroy might have as good a chance as anyone before him. That's because he seems to have a chance every week he plays. McIlroy comes into the tournament having finished no worse than fifth in his last seven starts on the PGA Tour. That's a streak only Tiger Woods has achieved in the last 20 years. But there's something about the Stadium Course that makes it hard to predict who has the best chance of winning.