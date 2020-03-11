Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Terrence Ross scored 24 points, including fueling a rally with 18 points in the fourth quarter, as the Orlando Magic defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 120-115. Michael Carter-Williams added 20 for Orlando and Nikola Vucevic finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Magic. Ross was 6 of 9 in the fourth quarter, including connecting on 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 27 points and 16 rebounds, while Dillon Brooks and rookie Ja Morant finished with 21 points each.
TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his 47th goal of the season and Frederik Andersen made 32 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1. William Nylander also scored for Toronto. Mitch Marner and John Tavares each had two assists for the Leafs. Ondrej Palat scored for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 34 stops.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — No one has ever won back-to-back at The Players Championship since it moved to the TPC Sawgrass in 1982. Rory McIlroy might have as good a chance as anyone before him. That's because he seems to have a chance every week he plays. McIlroy comes into the tournament having finished no worse than fifth in his last seven starts on the PGA Tour. That's a streak only Tiger Woods has achieved in the last 20 years. But there's something about the Stadium Course that makes it hard to predict who has the best chance of winning.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Auburn coach Bruce Pearl believes with the parity in the Southeastern Conference that a handful of teams could do the same thing his Tigers did in last year's league tournament and run the table. SEC teams can lock up an automatic NCAA Tournament berth by winning four games in as many days in Nashville, Tennessee. Auburn did it last year en route to its first Final Four berth in school history. Pearl sees Kentucky as being superior team this year with everyone else having a good shot in a wide-open field.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is turning his All-Star snub into all-NBA talk. He is averaging 30 points per game this season. That ranks second in the league. Beal's latest terrific performance came when he poured in 39 points during Washington's 122-115 victory over the New York Knicks. That is the 22nd time in his past 23 games that Beal has scored at least 25 points. He said he would like to be selected by media members for the all-NBA team. But what he cares about more is trying to push the Wizards into the playoffs.
UNDATED (AP) — Mississippi State's Reggie Perry and Arkansas' Mason Jones have been named The Associated Press Southeastern Conference players of the year. Texas A&M''s Buzz Williams has garnered coach of the year honors in his first SEC season. In voting by an AP panel Perry and Jones each were named on four of the 14 ballots.. Perry and Jones also headlined the AP All-SEC first team along with Alabama's Kira Lewis Jr. and Kentucky's Nick Richards and Immanuel Quickley. Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards was named newcomer of the year.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Dell Match Play is two weeks away in Austin, Texas, and the PGA Tour expects to be there. The South by Southwest festival has been canceled because of concerns over the new coronavirus outbreak. And the city of Austin says all events with at least 2,500 people are prohibited unless organizers have a plan to curtail infectious diseases. The tour has submitted plans. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan says he has every assurance the tournament will go on. The tour has gone from a task force to a larger business unit studying the implications of COVID-19.
UNDATED (AP) — Duke freshman big man Vernon Carey Jr. is both The Associated Press men's basketball player and newcomer of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Florida State's Leonard Hamilton was voted as ACC coach of the year. The 6-foot-10, 270-pound Carey edged teammate Tre Jones to become player of the year. Carey was the unanimous choice as newcomer of the year. Duke and Florida State were the only teams with multiple AP all-ACC picks. FSU had Trent Forrest and Devin Vassell on the second team after winning the program's first ACC regular-season title.