Former Chatham Co. Recorder’s Court Clerk assistant arrested

Veronica Culver, 51. (Source: Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
March 11, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT - Updated March 11 at 4:20 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a former Chatham County Recorder’s Court Clerk administrative assistant.

The GBI says a grand jury has indicted Veronica Culver, 51, on charges of theft by conversion and false statements and writings.

The charges come as a result of an investigation following a complaint from a co-worker alleging internal criminal activity. The case has since been turned over to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office for review.

