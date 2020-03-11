Dog roams three hours from home, reunites with family days later

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -A Stockbridge family had a reason to celebrate on Tuesday,
An Albany family found their missing dog, hours away from home.
“The dog was pulling my co-worker up to the owner, and made us... We were all in tears," said receptionist, Breanna Roberson.
Roberson, staff at Gardner and Hydrick said she got a call about a white husky that had been found in the area.
“It is standard for Gardner and Hydrick. We scan a pet for microchips, to make sure they are not micro-chipped and that they do not have a home. The owner at the time, gave us permission to scan the pet. So, we scanned the pet and it popped up with a microchip number,” said Roberson.
Roberson said she then contacted the owners to tell them their dog, Samantha, was found.
“She was crying. Her dog had been missing for four days. She lives in Stockbridge, Georgia and she says I want to come right now, what time do you close,” said Roberson.
Samantha apparently made the trip to Albany, three hours from home.
Staff at the veterinarian’s office said they were just happy she is safe.
“Yes, we check ID, we made sure this was the correct owner, but the pet answered that question for us," said Roberson.
Roberson said it is important that pet owners get their dog micro-chipped.
“That is why we also try and push microchips, because if these pets was not microchipped, we probably wouldn’t have been able to find them all the way in Stockbridge. So it is highly recommended, especially from our clinic, to microchip your pet and make sure it is registered," said Roberson.
The owner and the dog are back at home.
