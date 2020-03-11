Coffee Co. deputies on the hunt for convicted sex offender

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help looking for a convicted sex offender, according to a Facebook post.
Crystal Lynn Garren was convicted in Cook County for enticing a child for indecent purposes in February 2003. Garren is required to register as a sex offender as part of her sentence, according to deputies.
Deputies said Garren has been living in Coffee County since 2016 and in February 2018, she was charged for failing to register an address change after leaving the address she was registered at and not providing a new one.
Garren’s case was set up to be tried this week in Coffee County Superior Court but she failed to show up for her court appearance on Monday, according to deputies.
The Superior Court judge has issued a bench warrant for her arrest.
If you know Garren’s whereabouts, please call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227, Coffee County E-911 at (912) 384-7675 or call the anonymous tip line at (912) 383 TIPS.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.