3 arrested after over $87K, drugs found during search warrants in Sumter Co.

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Three men were arrested after search warrants in Sumter County on Sunday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Willie Lee Mathis, 46, Milo Mumford, 33, and Deandre Wilburn, 28, are charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration issued search warrants at the 100 block of Jenkins Road and the 200 block of Mallon Road, ending a 10-month long investigation.
In June 2019, the Americus Police Department requested the GBI’s assistance in investigating a drug trafficking organization operating in and around Americus, according to a release.
Agents, Americus police and the Sumter County’s Sheriff’s Office began conducting undercover purchases of controlled substances. Agents also conducted surveillances, identifying the two homes for the search warrants, according to the GBI.
Prior to the search on Jenkins Road, Mathis was seen leaving the home in a Honda Accord, according to the GBI.
Mathis was stopped by Georgia State Patrol (GSP) and was detained. Mumford and Wilburn were inside the home when agents carried out the search warrant.
Over 40 ounces of suspected powder cocaine and over two pounds of high-grade marijuana was found during the search, according to the GBI. Agents said they also discovered cocaine being cooked into crack cocaine inside the kitchen.
After leaving the Jenkins Road home, a search was done at the Mallon Road home, Mathis’ main residence, was conducted.
During the search, $87,79, along with a Rolex watch and numerous pieces of expensive jewelry were found, according to the GBI.
The agency said more arrests are expected as this investigation continues.
Drug tips can be reported anonymously through the “See Something Send Something” app. Tips can be reported on the GBI Tip Line at 1 (800) 597-TIPS or by calling the Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office at (229) 420-1254.
