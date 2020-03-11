APD issues alert for stolen car used in drive-by shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for a car used in a drive-by shooting crime Monday night.
All of the people who were inside the stolen white Lexus are considered armed and dangerous in the aggravated assault case, according to APD.
Officers were in the area of the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Monday night, when they heard several shots. They saw the Lexus pass through at a high rate of speed, heading toward South McKinley Street.
Someone in the vehicle continued to fire shots as the Lexus drove past an APD patrol car with two officers inside.
Officers also realized the owner of the Lexus was traveling behind the suspects after he spotted his car.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
