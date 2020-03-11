Agriculture pilot program starting at J. M. Odom Elementary in Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One South Georgia elementary school is leading the way for agriculture education programs.
J. M. Odom Elementary is one of just 26 schools in Georgia pioneering the way for early agriculture education.
“This pilot program is also very vital as far as building our next generation of farmers," said Principal Marlon Daniels.
J. M. Odom already has an ag class where students can interact with livestock and learn about agriculture in their community.
Justin Lies, the agriculture teacher, said they’re now expanding the curriculum by building a greenhouse.
“The greenhouse will actually help the kids understand the plant industry," said Lies.
To help, J. M. Odom just received a $1,000 grant from the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture to buy greenhouse supplies.
Daniels said this will further enhance students’ education.
“This program is very important for our community. It’s very heavily ag-related in our community and throughout our county," said Daniels.
Lies said they’re already looking for ways to continue expanding the program.
“We’re just preparing the kids for when they go to the middle school and high school to have an idea of what ag is," said Lies.
They said it’s important this program is a success to keep Colquitt County a strong agriculture region.
