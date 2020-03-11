3 additional Lowndes Co. men arrested for sex crimes

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Since the culmination of Operation Broken Arrow in February, Lowndes County investigators have continued to investigate leads developed during the operation.
These investigations have led to the arrest of three additional men for their communications with who they believed to be a child under the age of 16 during the operation.
Timothy Thompson was arrested on March 2, Joe Bueno was arrested on February 20 and Hunter Casey was arrested on February 28.
Thompson, born in 1983, is charged with solicitation of sodomy, sexual exploitation of a child, criminal attempt to commit human trafficking, and obscene internet contact with a child.
Joe Bueno, born in 2000, is charged with criminal attempt to commit child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child, and obscene internet contact with a child.
Hunter Casey, born in 1995, is charged with sexual exploitation of a child, and obscene internet contact with a child.
The investigators have additional leads they will continue to explore and more arrests may be possible.
