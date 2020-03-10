Wilcox Co: SR 112 flood repair may take two months

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Heavy rain and flooding at Mill Creek caused a portion of State Route 112 to collapse March 5. Shoulders also eroded and portions of the road that didn’t collapse show damage. The route will remain closed from Rebecca in Turner County to the junction of SR 233 outside Rochelle in Wilcox County until repairs are complete.
District Maintenance Engineer Scott Chambers estimated about 1,000 feet of the road will have to be rebuilt by Georgia Department of Transportation crews. Employees began mobilizing equipment and materials Monday.
The collapse created a hole about 250 feet wide, at a low spot in the road. The water coming downstream overtopped the road and undermined the road fill.
GDOT will install four 60-inch pipes in that spot before rebuilding the road and raising it slightly, Chambers said. There weren’t any pipes in the area of the collapse.
The immediate goal is to provide additional capacity for water flow under the road and rebuild it so it can reopen, Chambers said. GDOT engineers and designers will determine if there are other needs at the site or other construction should be done.
