WATCH LIVE: Jazzy Huff trial continues Tuesday morning

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The trial for a man accused of killing his former employee in downtown Albany resumed Tuesday morning.
Jazzy Huff is standing trial in connection to the death of Zenas Davis, 38, in August 2019.
*DISCLAIMER: Some of the testimony and visuals may be graphic to watch or hear.
The trial started Monday.
Phil Cannon, Huff’s attorney, argued Huff acted in self-defense.
District Attorney Greg Edwards argued that Davis was not a threat to Huff when he was shot several times.
