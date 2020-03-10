WATCH LIVE: Jazzy Huff trial continues Tuesday morning

Jazzy Huff, left, and Zenas Davis, right. (Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team | March 10, 2020 at 9:26 AM EDT - Updated March 10 at 9:42 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The trial for a man accused of killing his former employee in downtown Albany resumed Tuesday morning.

Jazzy Huff is standing trial in connection to the death of Zenas Davis, 38, in August 2019.

Inside the courtroom:

*DISCLAIMER: Some of the testimony and visuals may be graphic to watch or hear.

The trial started Monday.

Phil Cannon, Huff’s attorney, argued Huff acted in self-defense.

District Attorney Greg Edwards argued that Davis was not a threat to Huff when he was shot several times.

WALB has a crew in the courtroom covering the trial. We will provide updates as the trial progresses.

