Valdosta Police chase, arrest man for cocaine

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Late Monday night, officers with the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) heard loud music blasting from a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of the road in the 500 block of Hudson Street.
While speaking with the owner of the vehicle, later identified as Larry Hunter, officers saw what looked like narcotics in the vehicle.
Officers recovered a quantity of cocaine from the vehicle, along with objects that are used in narcotics sales. As officers were trying to arrest Hunter, he broke loose and ran away.
After a brief chase, officers were able to detain Hunter and he was taken to Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:
- Felony possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute
- Felony possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a park
- Felony possession of drug-related objects
- Obstruction of an officer
“Our department has received complaints about narcotics activity in this area. Officers have done an outstanding job in stepping up the concentrated patrols to help citizens take their community back," said VPD Chief Leslie Manahan.
