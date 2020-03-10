US starts troop pullout, seeks end to Afghan leaders’ feud

The Pentagon has begun withdrawing troops from Afghanistan. (Source: DVIDS/CNN)
March 10, 2020 at 10:10 AM EDT - Updated March 10 at 10:15 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.S. military says it has begun withdrawing troops from Afghanistan.

That’s according to a statement by a U.S. military spokesman in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Tuesday.

It’s a step forward in the Trump administration’s peace deal with the Taliban.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also praised the Afghan president for promising to stop dragging his feet on a Taliban prisoner release.

The next step is intra-Afghan talks between all factions including the Taliban.

But the Afghan government is in disarray over who actually won last year’s presidential election, and has yet to put together a negotiating team.

The incumbent president and his main rival held dueling inaugurations Monday.

