Thomasville police K9s bring home the gold

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Canines from the Thomasville Police Department (TPD) are returning from a national competition with gold.
The TPD canine teams consisted of three handlers and three dogs.
Corpl. Grady Shiver, Branden Kent and Haley Jensen served as handlers, while K9s Tank, Koda and Kaiko competed in the United States Police Canine Association annual Competition.
The trio had outstanding performances throughout the weekend, taking home individual and team awards.
Shiver and Tank finished in first place in an individual competition.
Handler Kent and K9 Koda got third.
As a team, TPD’s units placed first in the patrol dog team event.
