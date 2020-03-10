Thomasville nonprofit to host 5K to raise money for cancer patients

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The fight against cancer continues with one nonprofit in southwest Georgia.
"Be Dave Brave" has helped over 50 families across Southwest Georgia.
Founder April Steinberg said it all started after the passing of her late husband, David.
Now, she’s getting ready to put on one of their most exciting events of the year — all so she can continue helping those in need.
“It was a really crazy rollercoaster, but it was incredible to see how many people came out to support us, help us, guide us, because we had no idea what the cancer journey was going to be like,” Steinberg said about watching her husband battle brain cancer.
After David’s death in 2014, inspired by the love and support, Steinberg said she needed to find a way to give back to the community.
"And that’s how ‘Be Brave Dave’ came about,” she said.
The organization helps families with things like, gas, bills or just being there to support.
Becky Theobald is one of the people this organization has impacted.
“I was diagnosed with breast cancer. They donated money which really helped along the journey,” said Theobald.
Theobald said it’s nice to have one less thing to worry about.
“Cancer is overwhelming, and there’s a lot of stuff coming at you really fast,” Theobald said.
She said Steinberg has continued to stay in touch with her.
The upcoming “SuperDave 5K” event will also help provide for those in need.
“We’re really hoping that it brings more people out so that we can raise more money to be able to give to more families as we hear about them,” said Steinberg.
Steinberg said this is a way to honor David while helping others.
“It’s overwhelming to see how much she has impacted, how much she’s done for the community, and I just feel very blessed that I was a part of that,” said Theobald.
The race will start at 8 a.m. on March 28.
The run will start at Thomas County Middle School.
Steinberg said she wants everyone to come out and have fun, all for a good cause.
