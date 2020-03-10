Thomas Co. Sheriff wants to identify this suspect

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a theft suspect, according to a post on their Facebook page.
The sheriff’s office said the man is wanted in connection to a theft in Boston.
A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 225-3300.
