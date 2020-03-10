Talk of a potential new hotel leads to a controversial debate between Albany city leaders

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new hotel may be coming to Downtown Albany, but first, the developers want $1.5 million from the city.
A controversial topic that led to a heated debate Tuesday morning.
A developer wants to build a Home Two Suites hotel, franchised by Hilton Hotels.
It would be a four-story, 89 room hotel right down the street from the Hilton Garden Inn at the old Mule Barn on Broad Avenue.
The developer, Rio Partners, LLC, is asking for a memorandum of understanding from Albany City Commissioners, which would establish a partnership between the two.
If commissioners agree, they'll start negotiations with the company.
Basically, the developer wants a $1.5 million loan from the city.
They’re also asking the city to repurpose $293,000 of SPLOST funding for the hotel.
The developers are also suggesting the hotel receive 50 percent property tax savings and a bond from the Downtown Development Authority (DDA).
It’s a project the DDA is backing, as they say it will help attract people to downtown.
“We want those feet on the street and in our downtown area in order for it to grow and thrive, so if we have another property downtown, that is going to create the feet on the street. And that will hopefully, then create more business downtown,” said Rachelle Beasely, director of the Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Several members of the board were upset at the idea of the city using public money to fund a private venture.
Mayor Bo Dorough said he’s embarrassed at the thought of funding the hotel this way.
Saying if they do this, it will be a backward Robin Hood situation, taking money from the poor and giving to the rich.
Another developer is turning the old Water, Gas and Light building into a hotel.
The board approved giving that developer a $3 million loan back in April.
The board is supposed to vote on whether to start negotiations and discussions with the developer at their next meeting on March 24.
If you’re looking for something new in Downtown Albany, well, you’ll soon be able to experience the “Downtown Entertainment District.”
You’ll actually be able to walk around and go from restaurant to restaurant with an alcoholic drink.
Here’s an example to kind of explain the new process:
- Say you start your night getting a drink at Pretoria Fields on Pine Avenue.
- Then you want to go eat dinner at a restaurant next door or down the block.
- Well, you can actually purchase a to-go drink, and walk outside with it and then take it into the restaurant with you.
Downtown Manager Lequrica Gaskins said the idea is to encourage downtown growth and mutually sponsored events between the downtown merchants.
All participating businesses have already agreed to design a cup with a logo that will only be on the cups that people are allowed to take in and out.
Gaskins also said each person is only allowed to carry one drink at a time.
“We do have a camera system in downtown already. And in addition to the ordinance, they have to have the camera system in the business. So we’re able to go back and look and see activities that happened on Broad Street and the activities that occurred in the Flint,” Gaskins said.
Gaskins said they’ll be able to use the camera system to monitor littering and safety.
Businesses in the radius don’t have to participate if they don’t want to.
The Downtown Entertainment District ordinance passed in a 5-2 vote.
Commissioner Jon Howard and Dorough were the two no votes.
An investigation into the misappropriation of funds at the Albany Municipal Court continues.
Albany City Commissioners are questioning whether the city even needs the Municipal Court.
There are a few issues going on with the Municipal Court right now.
First, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating accusations that traffic tickets were being fixed within the court.
City Manager Sharon Subadan and Karen McWhite, a city employee, gave an update on the investigation.
Subadan said there’s about two years worth of information the GBI has to go through in regards to whether there was a misappropriation of funds.
Officials said it’s a whole ongoing forensic investigation.
But several Municipal Court employees were let go at the start of the investigation, leading to the court closing for 10 weeks.
Howard asked McWhite how an issue like this could go unnoticed.
“When you don’t know that something’s going on, you don’t know to look for it. When you have procedures in place and you have a policy to not do certain things, you don’t look necessarily thinking that it’s being done. So I ask myself the same question, and the answer is, I don’t know,” said McWhite.
Another issue now, hiring new employees and then taking weeks to train them.
The court also has stopped taking cash payments, so everything will be electronic.
Commissioner Bob Langstaff did question if the city even needs a municipal court, saying these cases could technically be handled in state court.
The court will reopen May 4.
City commissioners also heard an update from the public health department.
Southwest District Health Director Dr. Charles Ruis said all of the cases in Georgia are north of Macon right now.
He also said the office is not recommending the city of Albany cancel any events right now.
Ruis said scientists have only been aware of the virus for about three months now.
But he said they’re speculating that the virus may become less active in warmer weather, like the flu.
“It’s a good time to plan especially for schools, for businesses, for other entities. It’s a time to consider what you might do if we do have widespread community transfer of the COVID-19 virus,” said Ruis.
Ruis said private practitioners should all have their own test kits within the next couple of weeks.
