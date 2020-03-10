Parts of Newton underwater from torrential rain

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - Parts of Newton are still underwater, but the good news is that officials do not believe the water will rise any higher.
Several families evacuated their homes due to flooding. Monday, Baker County Sheriff Dana Meade said he noticed water levels already dropping.
Sheriff Dana Meade believes by midweek it should be safe enough for families to return home.
The old courthouse, where the sheriff’s office is located, is surrounded by water.
Several roads near are also underwater. Meade told us, fortunately, this hasn’t negatively impacted their day to day work.
“It doesn’t really affect the way we do our job. Our dispatch is out of Miller County and for the most part, we are out on patrol in the communities, anyways,” said Meade.
Meade said they’ll continue to monitor water levels throughout the week, to ensure everyone is safe.
