Lee Co. High students attend dangers of driving symposium

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County man wants young drivers to know how deadly distracted driving can be after his son was killed a few years ago behind the wheel.
The Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said it is important to wear your seat belt to prevent an injury – or something worse.
"Over the past 17 years, we lost seven students at this high school and we had to make a difference. We had to stop that somehow, we had to figure out how to stop it, Kyle Lentz, with the Lee County Fire Department, said.
Lentz lost his son in a car accident a few years back. So, he gave students the chance to see how deadly distracted driving can be.
Lee County Public Safety, along with the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, challenged students on the many dangers behind the wheel.
“Well, seeing that we are having a lot of issues on the roadway in the State of Georgia, dealing with younger drivers, distractions with the cell phones, we are trying to drive home the importance of utilizing safety restraint devices, as well as put that phone down," said Emerson Lundy, Office of Highway Safety law enforcement liaison.
Lundy said it is important students know the risks of impaired driving.
They got to see first-hand how accidents can happen.
“This really brings reality full frontal to the students because a lot of them think that, this is like a video game. I can go down the road up, have a wreck, I can reset. You can’t do it in real life," said Lundy.
Lundy said the symposium has several hands-on parts to show drivers the many challenges they will encounter.
“We provided the seat belt convincer as well as a roll-over simulator behind me. This device actually shows the students the importance of wearing your seat belt when occupying a motor vehicle and it also demonstrates the outcome or people that are riding unrestrained," said Lundy.
Lentz said he hopes this course will teach students how to make the right decision behind the wheel.
