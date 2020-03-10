Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA
NC officials: 5 more coronavirus cases for 7 total statewide
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina health officials say five more people have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to seven statewide. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says all five new patients are from Wake County and each traveled to Boston in late February to attend a conference. Their tests are being sent to federal authorities for final confirmation. The department said in a statement Monday that several cases of COVID-19 across the country have been linked to the conference. North Carolina reported two earlier, unrelated cases: one in Wake County and another in Chatham County.
HEALTH SYSTEMS-LAYOFFS
Vidant Health announces 191 layoffs, citing budget shortfall
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — An eastern North Carolina health system says a budget shortfall is causing them to layoff nearly 200 workers. News sources report Vidant Health CEO Dr. Michael Waldrum said in an email that the first steps to eliminate the $18 million budget shortfall during the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 was to reduce costs, implement operational efficiencies and to discontinue recruitment. Waldrum said the 191 positions to be cut will be on the business and administration side of the health care system. Of the total, 82 jobs will be cut at the corporate level.
BC-NC-BLIND HORSE-OUTER BANKS
Blind horse that was "king" of the Outer Banks has died
GRADY, N.C. (AP) — A blind wild horse that had roamed North Carolina's Outer Banks has died. The Virginian-Pilot reports that Amadeo passed away on Friday. The horse was once considered a king of the undeveloped beaches north of Corolla. Before he lost his sight, the stallion fought for his harem of mares. He already was blind in one eye when a stallion damaged his other eye. Amadeo retired to a farm in Grandy for aging wild horses and became visitor favorite. In recent weeks, Amadeo became increasingly stiff and unable to move freely. The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said he couldn't get up after a fall and died quickly and peacefully.
CYBER ATTACK-DURHAM
Durham officials: Systems targeted in weekend cyber attack
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's Bureau of Investigation is trying to determine the source of a cyber attack that disrupted phone and computer systems in Durham and Durham County over the weekend. Durham officials said in a joint statement Sunday that phone calls to the city’s services were temporarily shut down after the attack was detected Friday. A public affairs administrator says those systems are still being recovered but were expected to begin running again Monday. Officials said critical public safety services remained operational. Authorities didn't specify whether the hackers demanded ransom.
CANDIDATE SLUR
School board candidate fired after posting slur about blacks
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A man who won a North Carolina school board primary has been fired from his job and asked to withdraw from the race because of a slur about black people that he posted on social media. Eric Whitfield won the Republican nomination for the Onslow County Board of Education race. He posted the comment on Facebook. Whitfield has since deactivated his page. He was an instructor at the Jacksonville Christian Academy but was subsequently fired. Two sitting board members have asked Whitfield to withdraw from the race. Onslow County Republican Party Chairwoman Lee Barrows says Whitfield's remarks don't represent the party.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED-TRAIN
18-year-old fatally hit by freight train in North Carolina
VASS, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a teenager has died after being struck by a freight train. Moore County Sheriff's officials told news outlets that the 18-year-old was hit and killed by a CSX freight train around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. News outlets confirm deputies responded to the report of an injured pedestrian at a railroad crossing and found James Alan Starling dead at the scene. The teenager was from Vass. No additional details were immediately released, and the sheriff's office is continuing to investigate.
FATAL WRECK-DRIVER FLEES
Police arrest man who fled scene after fatal wreck
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have arrested a man who they say fled the scene of a fatal accident. News sources report Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a motorist driving an Acura on Sunday hit Toyota Camry that was turning. According to police, the driver of the Toyota, identified as 21-year-old Nigel Brown, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say 22-year-old James Nelson Winston fled the scene in his car, which police said was stolen. Winston is charged with DWI after he was treated for injuries at a local hospital. Subsequent warrants also charged Winston with second-degree murder, felony death by motor vehicle, among other offenses.
TEACHER-SEX CHARGES
North Carolina teacher accused of sex crimes with student
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina middle school teacher is charged by a sheriff's office with engaging in a sex act with a student at the school. The Winston-Salem Journal reports 32-year-old Erin Kaczmarek of Belews Creek is also charged by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office with taking indecent liberties with the student. According to an arrest warrant, the alleged offenses occurred last Nov. 28. Kaczmarek, who was fired from her job at Walkertown Middle School, is jailed on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 26. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County system officials say Kaczmarek had already been suspended pending an investigation for a separate, unrelated matter.