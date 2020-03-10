Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TRUMP-TOURISM
Trump talks down virus as his properties face possible hit
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump has pulled from decades of experience as a businessman in his response to the coronavirus as he focuses on the economy and urges people to continue traveling and patronizing U.S. businesses. He’s also got a personal financial stake in how the virus plays out — he owns hotels and resorts that could take a big hit if people get too scared and stay at home. Ethics experts are not sure how much Trump's own personal financial interests are shaping his response, but they say even the suspicion that they are influencing policy is damaging to people's trust in the government in times of a crisis.
Virus threat: Florida governor declares state of emergency
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Developments over the new coronavirus moved swiftly and sometimes strangely in Florida's Capitol. A confusing day was capped with a state of emergency declaration by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Earlier Monday, lawmakers disrupted their legislative session to allow crews in surgical gowns to swab down the House chambers. DeSantis declared the state of emergency to better marshal resources and get outside help against the virus strain that has killed two people in his state. At a news conference, the governor appealed for calm and urged Floridians to take common-sense precautions against the virus, which has already killed two in his state.
Another Princess cruise ship kept at sea pending virus tests
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Princess cruise line officials say passengers on an additional ship have been ordered to stay on board while crew members are tested for COVID-19. The ship was placed under a “no sail" order by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Princes Cruises says the ship will dock in Grand Cayman to receive the test kits, but passengers won't be able to disembark. The ship will then set sail for Fort Lauderdale, where it will remain off the coast until further notice. The Regal Princess was finally able to dock at Port Everglades Sunday night under similar procedures.
Florida theme parks keep eye on virus as spring break nears
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida tourism officials say cases of the new coronavirus are having little visible impact on the theme park industry so far. George Aguel leads a tourism promotion agency for Orlando and says there have only been a handful of inquiries about the virus by people planning trips to central Florida. But that could change at any moment. With spring break around the corner, cancellations could be devastating during one of the busiest times of the year in the Sunshine State. Theme parks in Asia have closed because of the virus. Orlando park officials say they're adding more hand sanitizers and monitoring the situation.
Florida Senate OKs new hurdles for constitutional amendments
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — It would become much harder for citizens to change the Florida constitution through petition drives under a bill passed by the Florida Senate. The bill would raise the threshold for the number of signatures required before the Supreme Court reviews an initiative for ballot placement. The bill passed Monday on a 23-17 vote. It still needs House approval.
US judge: Iran liable in disappearance of retired FBI agent
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has held Iran responsible for the kidnapping of former FBI agent Robert Levinson. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly entered a default judgement against the regime on the 13th anniversary on Levinson's disappearance. The decision is a milestone moment in the family's lawsuit against Tehran. The case featured wrenching testimony in Washington's federal court from each of Levinson's seven children. Levinson disappeared on March 9, 2007, when he was scheduled to meet a source on the Iranian island of Kish. A 2013 Associated Press investigation revealed that Levinson had in fact been sent on a mission by CIA analysts who had no authority to run such an operation.
Florida Senate passes bill requiring e-Verify for new hires
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A bill passed by the Florida Senate would require government agencies and the private companies that contract with them to use the federal database e-Verify to make sure employees can legally work in the U.S. Other employers would have the option of using e-Verify or a form that's already required under federal law to verify employment eligibility. The bill passed Monday on a 23-17 vote. It still needs House approval. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has made use of e-Verify a priority. Democrats opposed the bill, saying it would be a burden on businesses. They argued the state shouldn't be enforcing federal law.
Florida Senate OKs bill on college athlete compensation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — College athletes in Florida would be able to make money off their name, image or likeness under a bill overwhelmingly passed by the Senate. The Senate voted 37-2 to allow athletes to be paid for use of their name or image, a practice that's still not allowed by the NCAA. Florida is following the lead of California, which has a similar law set to go into effect in 2023.
Man cited for careless driving in crash that killed 4
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been cited for careless driving in a central Florida crash that killed two adults and two children visiting from Massachusetts. The Florida Highway Patrol says 26-year-old Lucas Dos Reis Laurindo was issued a ticket last week. Federal officials previously took him into custody for a visa violation. The crash happened Feb. 18 in Kissimmee, which is near Orlando. Troopers said the family had been traveling in a van when it was struck from behind and overturned. Dos Reis Laurindo remains at the jail in Glades County, near Lake Okeechobee.
Florida Senate seeks "lost" African American cemeteries
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida would create a task force to identify unmarked and abandoned African American cemeteries and make recommendations on how to preserve them under a bill passed by the Senate. The Senate unanimously passed the bill Monday after several such cemeteries have been found around the state in recent months. Among those discoveries were hundreds of graves under a public housing site in Tampa and a slave burial ground under a Tallahassee golf course. Another African American cemetery was discovered on the grounds of a Tampa high school last year.