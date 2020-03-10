Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

DETROIT (AP) — Thousands of Detroit residents who have had their water service shut off due to nonpayment of bills can have it restored under a plan that aims to allow them to wash their hands at home as a way to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. Officials announced Monday that the plan will be in effect for the duration of the global outbreak. A water department spokesman says close to 3,000 households have had service disconnected. Several thousand others have been notified this year of pending shutoffs. The shutoffs have spawned protests in recent years. The state will cover the costs of re-connection for the first 30 days. Customers then can have service restored or keep their water on for $25 per month.