Lara Lyn Carter cooks up big win at Taste Awards

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WALB) - Lara Lyn Carter, chef and author, cooked up a big victory at Los Angeles’ Taste Awards.
Carter won two awards at the Taste Awards.
She won “Best Home Chef in a Series” and “Best Health and Fitness Lifestyle Program” for “Thyme for Sharing,” which aired on WALB.
“I love what I do and being able to bring gluten-free, refined sugar-free and dairy-free lifestyle programming to those living, it fills my heart,” Carter wrote on Instagram.
