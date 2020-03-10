Lara Lyn Carter cooks up big win at Taste Awards

Lara Lyn Carter won two Taste Awards. (Source: Lara Lyn Carter)
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WALB) - Lara Lyn Carter, chef and author, cooked up a big victory at Los Angeles’ Taste Awards.

Carter won two awards at the Taste Awards.

She won “Best Home Chef in a Series” and “Best Health and Fitness Lifestyle Program” for “Thyme for Sharing,” which aired on WALB.

“I love what I do and being able to bring gluten-free, refined sugar-free and dairy-free lifestyle programming to those living, it fills my heart,” Carter wrote on Instagram.

