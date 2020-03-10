Historic Thomasville building proposed for new restaurant and bar

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Another historic building in Thomasville will be restored.
It’s part of the historic district in downtown.
This building at 211 West Jackson Street has been standing since 1910, and now, there’s a proposed new use for it to become a restaurant and bar.
“We felt it was very important to continue the historic legacy that Thomasville has started,” said Principal Architect Kent McClure.
He said this building is in a unique location.
This well-traveled area has many historic buildings.
“That’s the reason why we wanted to be involved and make it a great little place for people to come and eat. Drink, restaurant, and bar area,” said McClure.
The plan went before the Historic Preservation Commission.
Neighborhood planner Martha Reynolds told WALB what the final decision was in the meeting.
"They found that by and large, the design is appropriate within the context of the downtown historic district, pending just a couple of details that it is approved and moved forward,” said Reynolds.
McClure explained what the building could look like once it’s finished.
"The walls are all going to remain intact. We will be redoing the front facade, the existing storefront windows and staff will be revising or sort of creating an old historic storefront,” explained McClure.
The overall design has been approved, the next step will be to move forward with the permit.
McClure said he thinks this building will tie in well with the rest of the historic district.
He said they’re hoping to have the entire project done by the end of this year.
