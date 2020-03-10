Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jordan Roland hit 5 of 12 3-pointers and scored 21 points and sixth-seeded Northeastern led wire-to-wire to beat No. 7 Elon 68-60 in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament semifinal. Bolden Brace hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and scored 16 points for Northeastern, which shot 13 of 25 from long distance (46%) and led by as many as 20 points. Tyson Walker added 10 points and Maxime Boursiquot had eight with seven rebounds. Hunter McIntosh and Marcus Sheffield II scored 20 points apiece for the Phoenix (13-21), which trailed 37-21 at halftime. Federico Poser added 10 points.
ATLANTA (AP) — De'Andre Hunter broke a tie by sinking three free throws with 13.3 seconds remaining in the second overtime and the Hawks beat the Charlotte Hornets 143-138 following a controversial finish to the first extra period. Two officials' review at the end of the first overtime produced different results. Following their first review, officials ruled Rozier was fouled by Atlanta's Treveon Graham with 0.8 seconds remaining. A second review following a protest by Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce produced a reversal. Trae Young had 31 points and 16 assists. Terry Rozier led the Hornets with a career-high 40 points.
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Isaac Johnson scored 24 points, Tim Ceaser scored a go-ahead layup with 4:06 to play and sixth-seeded Appalachian State came from behind to beat No. 8 Coastal Carolina 70-65 in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference tournament. Johnson had 10 rebounds and made 8 of 10 free throws for Appalachian State, which shot 22 of 38 from the foul line (58%). Williams scored 13 points with six assists and Justin Forrest added 13 points. Hunter Seacat scored 12.Jones scored 29 points with eight rebounds and five assists for the Chanticleers (16-17). TGumbs-Frater added 12 points and Ceaser had eight points and 11 boards.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Tisdale scored 24 points and top-seeded East Tennessee State defeated upset-minded Wofford 72-58 to win the Southern Conference Tournament on Monday night and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Tray Boyd added 11 points for the Bucs, who become only the fourth team in conference history to win 30 games. It will be ETSU's first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2017. Seventh-seeded Wofford (19-16) was looking to become the first SoCon team since Clemson in 1939 to win four games to capture the conference tournament title after beating The Citadel, Furman and Chattanooga to reach the finals.
UNDATED (AP) — Fourth-ranked Florida State enters the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament as the No. 1 seed for the first time in the history of the men's basketball program. Coach Leonard Hamilton's Seminoles won the regular-season race for the first time since the school joined the league for the 1991-92 season. The five-day tournament starts Tuesday with two first-round games in Greensboro, North Carolina. No. 17 Virginia is the tournament's second seed after surging through February. The top four seeds include No. 10 Duke and No. 15 Louisville. Both the Blue Devils and Cardinals spent time at No. 1 in the Top 25 poll this season.
NEW YORK (AP) — South Carolina ran through the Southeastern Conference Tournament to keep its hold on the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll. The Gamecocks beat Georgia, Arkansas and Mississippi State by an average of 24 points to win the conference tournament for the fifth time in six years. Oregon moved up one spot to No. 2, switching places with Baylor after the Lady Bears lost to unranked Iowa State. Maryland and UConn round out the first five teams in the poll.