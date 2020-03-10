GBI: 1 of 3 suspects arrested in Tifton homicide

NEW YORK, (WALB) - One of three suspects wanted in connection to a Tifton homicide has been arrested, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
GBI officials said Quintas Taszir Ryan, 22, was arrested in connection to the death of Michael Riggins, 34.
Ryan was arrested in New York and is being extradited to Georgia, according to the GBI.
GBI officials said they still need the public’s help find Stanley Watson, 27, and Sean Chin, who are also wanted in connection to Riggins’ death.
