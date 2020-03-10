GBI: 1 of 3 suspects arrested in Tifton homicide

GBI: 1 of 3 suspects arrested in Tifton homicide
Quintas Ryan (Source: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By WALB News Team | March 10, 2020 at 2:28 PM EDT - Updated March 10 at 2:28 PM

NEW YORK, (WALB) - One of three suspects wanted in connection to a Tifton homicide has been arrested, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

GBI officials said Quintas Taszir Ryan, 22, was arrested in connection to the death of Michael Riggins, 34.

Ryan was arrested in New York and is being extradited to Georgia, according to the GBI.

GBI officials said they still need the public’s help find Stanley Watson, 27, and Sean Chin, who are also wanted in connection to Riggins’ death.

Riggins was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside his home on Eastgate Drive in January.

Police still need your help in finding Stanley Watson and Sean Chin, wanted in connection with a January homicide in...

Posted by Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.