Colquitt Regional Medical Center urges a plan for Coronavirus

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - As of Monday, there are now just over 200 cases of the Coronavirus in America.
Doctors at Colquitt Regional Medical Center said it’s time to create a family plan in case it spreads into this region.
Although there are no reported cases of the Coronavirus in Southwest Georgia as of Monday.
“It is certainly reasonable at this point for every family to look at getting a battle plan of what we should do if someone in the family develops respiratory symptoms," said Chief Medical Officer Michael Brown at Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
Brown said avoiding people with respiratory symptoms is key, as the fight against Coronavirus Covid 19 continues to spread.
“To isolate yourself in a different room or use protective masks if we do have respiratory symptoms, thoroughly washing hands, cleaning any surface that has been used," said Brown.
Brown said Coronavirus symptoms are very similar to the flu, including shortness of breath, fever and cough.
“If we begin to have COVID19 in our community, then do we recommend that patients at high risk consider isolation,” said Brown.
With spring break right around the corner for many South Georgia high schools, Brown advises against traveling.
“At this point, we do recommend being hesitant to travel to areas where there are known cases of COVID19,” said Brown.
If you decide to travel, Brown said wash your hands often and clean areas that are frequently used.
“The longer you have the interaction with the soap and water the better, in terms of getting rid of that antibacterial effect," said Brown.
Brown told us if you have respiratory symptoms call your primary care physician before you head to a healthcare facility.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.