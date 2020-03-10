Berrien Co. men sent to prison for child molestation

“I am proud that these men are being held accountable for their actions and they will spend years behind bars to pay for what they have done,” said Perryman. “The children of South Georgia are safer with these individuals locked away. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff Ray Paulk, did excellent work in investigating these cases. I am proud of my staff for all their hard work and must commend ADA Allen Lawson for all his efforts. It is crucial that we continue to pursue and prosecute these cases for the benefit of our community and the safety of our children.”