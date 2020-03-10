Albany VFW members clean up debris left by flooding

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday and Tuesday, members of the VFW Post 2785 on Philema Road in Albany cleaned up what was left behind by floodwaters.
Members said there was no damage to the dance hall or annex, but the lounge had about four inches of standing water in it at the height of the flooding.
Debris was even left on the wall just above the baseboards. VFW members had to pull up the carpet in the lounge, but they say they were planning to pull the carpet up soon anyways.
Members did have to clean up lots of debris outside in the parking lot and behind the post on Monday and Tuesday.
The VFW members referenced a photo from 1994 to demonstrate that the water got much higher almost 26 years ago.
