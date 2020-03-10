Albany murder victim’s mother speaks out after suspect’s sentencing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In 2016, Justin King was shot and killed and his body was found near some railroad tracks in East Albany. Four years later, his mother said she feels justice has been served after a man was sentenced to prison for her son’s death.
King’s mother Pamela Davis said the sentencing finally brings her some closure.
“Out of these four years, I have been just broken, torn up, and just crying every day but this is the first time, honestly, I felt a piece of joy,” said Davis.
Cordarrius Clay was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, plus 25 years, for shooting and killing 24-year-old victim.
“They was trying to go for the death penalty and I never wanted the death penalty for that young man. But I wanted him to suffer every day like I suffer and that he had a choice, but he chose the other to take my son’s life," said Davis.
King was found shot to death near an east Albany railroad track on December 11, 2016.
Davis said it brings her closure to know that Clay will spend the rest of his life in prison.
“It is sad because all of this going on in this world, and you know we not making and our kids are not making it to old age to be a granddaddy. You know, I will never be a grandmother. My son did not have children; he will not leave a legacy here," said Davis.
Davis said she still can’t believe her son is gone, but she says she won’t forget how much he meant to her.
“This was my only child and it still kills me to this day when I talk about him sometimes, because he wasn’t just my son. He was my best friend, he was my heart, he was what I thrive for. He was my everything,” said Davis.
Davis said she hopes her son’s death will put an end to gun violence.
“My message to our community: lay down these guns, think first. Cause one thing we do have, we have a choice in life. Know what to defend and know when to walk away," said Davis.
