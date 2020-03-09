3-year-old child killed in Thomasville by car backing out of driveway

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) — A 3-year-old child was killed in Thomasville Sunday afternoon when a family member was backing out of a driveway, according to the Thomasville Police Department.
Police were called to the scene on the 100 block of Augusta Avenue around 12:30 p.m. They say the child was pronounced dead on scene. Police say the child was playing in the yard when the car ran them over.
Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene as well. The patrol is the lead on the investigation.
