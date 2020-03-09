Valdosta man arrested with stolen car

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, about 1:30 in the morning, a resident reported that her vehicle had just been stolen, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
A description of her vehicle was broadcast, and a VPD officer saw the vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1500 block of East Park Avenue.
When the officer got out to investigate, he heard someone moving around in the woods nearby.
A VPD police dog responded to assist the search, and officers soon found Jerry Mathis, who took off running.
After a short pursuit, the dog apprehended Mathis, who had the theft victim’s property on him, according to police.
Mathis is being held on the following charges:
- felony theft by taking-motor vehicle
- felony theft by entering auto
- misdemeanor obstruction of an officer
“Our officers did an outstanding job looking for this stolen vehicle. They also showed great persistence in doing what it took to apprehend him, and ensuring that the victim’s property was returned to her,” said VPD Chief Leslie Manahan.
