Trial for man charged in fatal downtown Albany shooting underway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The trial for a man accused of shooting and killing his employee in downtown Albany is set to start Monday morning.
Jazzy Huff is standing trial in connection to the death of Zenas Davis, 38, in August 2019.
Davis was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Huff was indicted in September 2019.
