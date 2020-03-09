Trial for man charged in fatal downtown Albany shooting underway

Jazzy Huff, left, and Zenas Davis, right. (Source: Albany Police Department)
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The trial for a man accused of shooting and killing his employee in downtown Albany is set to start Monday morning.

Jazzy Huff is standing trial in connection to the death of Zenas Davis, 38, in August 2019.

Background:

Police said Huff, the owner of Jazzy Movers, and Davis, an employee, got into a disagreement over Davis’ pay. Shortly afterward, a shooting occurred.

Davis was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The scene in downtown Albany where the shooting happened in August 2019.
The scene in downtown Albany where the shooting happened in August 2019. (Source: WALB)

Huff was indicted in September 2019.

