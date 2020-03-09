Tift Co. High student celebrates one year free of cancer

Mykayla Cutler, center, celebrated one year of being cancer free. (Source: Tift County High School)
By WALB News Team | March 9, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT - Updated March 9 at 5:07 PM

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County High School student Mykayla Cutler celebrated a year of being cancer-free this past weekend and the school wanted to be sure to mark the occasion.

Two science teachers decided to help her celebrate by giving her a surprise party.

“When she told me that Saturday was going to be her one year anniversary of being cancer-free, I knew that I needed to do something," Jacon Bishoff, one of the teachers, said. "So, we got the cupcakes and a card to let her know the importance and the magnitude of this glorious celebration.”

Other teachers also helped pull off the surprise.

