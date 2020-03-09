2 from Randolph Co. arrested in Coweta Co. gun, drug seizure

COWETA CO., Ga. (WALB) - A traffic stop in Coweta County has led to the arrest of two people from Randolph County on drug and gun charges.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said Michael Goodbread, 28, and Shawna Hutto, 32, were stopped on I-85 by Georgia State Patrol.
Troopers seized more than one pound of methamphetamine, marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid and fentanyl from the car.
Troopers also found two pistols and an assortment of prescription pills.
The GBI then searched Goodbread’s home in Cuthbert and found four more guns, methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana.
Both Goodbread and Hutto are charged with trafficking methamphetamine and five other counts of drug and gun offenses.
Goodbread is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The GBI said Goodbread already has pending charges in Randolph County for drug and gun charges.
Both Goodbread and Hutto are being held in the Coweta County Jail.
