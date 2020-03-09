Man desperate after dog, truck allegedly nabbed in broad daylight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is devastated after what was supposed to be a quick trip to the doughnut shop ended with him in the hospital and both his dog, Roleaux, and his truck missing. It is almost too hard to imagine but David Mohr’s dog, Roleaux, and his black Toyota Tacoma were both allegedly snatched outside a doughnut shop in broad daylight Sunday off Tigerbend Road.
"Yeah I'm concerned like everyone else is you know that there's crime just around the corner from where you live,” said John Papanikolaou who lives near the shop.
It all happened just before lunchtime Sunday at Pelican Doughnuts when Mohr left Roleaux inside his truck with A/C running. Moments after he went inside, he says a lady walked up to the truck. When Mohr raced outside to stop her, that is when things took a terrible turn. The woman allegedly hit him with the door of the truck before speeding off and dragging him about 20 feet in the process.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is described as a white female, approximately 5′4″ to 5′7″, with blonde hair shaved on both sides with a ponytail on top, and covered with sores on her face and body. She was seen wearing capri pants and combat boots.
Officials say the license plate number to Mohr’s 2009 Tacoma is X309223.
WAFB’s Scottie Hunter was able to speak with Mohr briefly by phone from the hospital Sunday evening before he went in for x-rays, but it remains unclear just how badly he was hurt as doctors continue running tests. It is a wild ordeal that has left some folks stunned.
"Especially if you’re a dog lover like I am. You don’t want to see anything happen to your pets,” said Papanikolaou.
He is not the only on horrified though, a Facebook post that went up online Sunday from Mohr’s boss is sounding the alarm in hopes of bringing his truck and the sweet dog home while also spreading the word to catch whoever’s responsible.
As of Sunday evening, the post had already gotten hundreds of shares with several folks weighing in on what happened. One person said that stealing a truck is one thing but nabbing someone’s dog is off the charts evil. Another Facebook user offered prayers for Mohr and for Roleaux’s safe return while another called what happened, “downright horrible all around.”
The store does have security cameras and now that the word is out on Facebook, many still shocked by what happened are hoping that somehow makes a difference.
"Everyone wants to see a good outcome come out of this... you just don’t know but I think that having reports on Facebook, it will be able to be shared with other people,” said Papanikolaou.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 389-5061 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers anonymously at 344-STOP.
