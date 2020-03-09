Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Sixty years have passed since Roslyn Pope came home from Europe to a segregated South and channeled her frustrations into writing “An Appeal for Human Rights.” The document she wrote as a Spelman College senior first appeared as a paid advertisement in Atlanta newspapers on March 9, 1960, and became a manifesto for college students challenging racial segregation. In an Associated Press interview, Pope said she's still frustrated about racial inequalities, and deeply concerned that her generation's achievements are slipping away. She says racism “is such obvious evil,” and finds the “Appeal” just as relevant now as when she wrote it.