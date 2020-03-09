Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Morgan Geekie scored twice and added an assist in his NHL debut and Justin Williams added two third-period goals and the Carolina Hurricanes surged past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-2. Jake Gardiner added a goal and an assist and Jaccob Slavin also scored for the Hurricanes. Patrick Marleau and Evgeni Malkin scored for Pittsburgh and Tristan Jarry finished with 30 saves but the listless Penguins capped a miserable weekend at home by losing for the second time in 24 hours to teams they're scrapping with for positioning in the crowded Metropolitan Division.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had 15 points, Brea Beal added 12 points and 11 rebounds and No. 1 South Carolina rolled to its fifth SEC Tournament title in six seasons. The Gamecocks blew out defending champion No. 9 Mississippi State 76-62. The Gamecocks won their 26th straight game and will no doubt be the No. 1 overall seed and favorite to win the NCAA Tournament. They proved their superiority once more by handing the Bulldogs their most lopsided defeat since the end of the 2017 regular season. Aliyah Matharu led the Bulldogs with 17 points.
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Joey Logano raced to his second NASCAR Cup Series win in three weeks, holding off Kevin Harvick over the final two laps after an overtime restart Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. Also the winner two weeks ago in Las Vegas for Team Penske, Logano has 25 career Cup victories. He overcame several tough moments, including a pit-road penalty for an uncontrolled tire and a broken jack during another stop. A late caution triggered the two-lap overtime shootout with Logano, Harvick and Kyle Busch all in a decent position to win. Logano had a good restart at the mile oval and was able to hold off Harvick. Busch was third.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Aislinn Konig and Elissa Cunane each scored 18 points and 10th-ranked North Carolina State won its first Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship in 29 years, beating No. 22 Florida State 71-66. Jakia Brown-Turner added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolfpack. It was a close game the whole way, and neither team ever led by more than six points. Kiah Gillespie had 15 ponts and nine rebounds for Florida State. The Seminoles have never won the ACC tourney title.
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Winthrop is going back to where it almost always used to go — the NCAA tournament. Freshman DJ Burns scores 16 points, 12 of them in a critical second half stretch, to lead the Eagles to a 76-68 win over Hampton on Sunday in the Big South Tournament title game. It is Winthrop's 11th tournament appearance — all since 1999 — but only the Eagles second in the past 10 seasons. Hampton's Jermaine Marrow, the nation's third leading scorer at 25 points a game, was held to 18. He scored 36 in the Pirates semifinal win over top seeded Radford.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Woods scored 20 points and pulled down 15 rebounds as seventh-seeded Elon held off second-seeded William & Mary 68-63 in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association. Woods hit his first shot from beyond the arc as Elon never trailed, led by as many as 14 and withstood a William & Mary rally that cut the gap to 60-58 with 2:38 left to play. Nathan Knight scored 24 points and had 10 rebounds for the Tribe.