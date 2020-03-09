Good Samaritan assaulted with tire iron after stopping to help elderly woman on side of road

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man told police he was assaulted while trying to help a disabled motorist Sunday evening in Burke County.
Police said the man stopped to help an elderly female who was stopped on the side of Interstate 40 around 7 p.m. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the woman told the man she was having trouble with a tire, but when the good Samaritan looked he said the tires were fine.
That’s when officials say two younger white males came from around the van and struck him with a tire iron and demanded him to “give us all you have,” according to police.
Officers said the man defended himself and left the area to report the assault. He told police he thought he broke the arm of one of his attackers.
People in the area, who say they would have stopped to help the woman as well, say they’re disturbed by the incident.
“If you see someone in distress on the side of the road, I’ve been to known to stop and help as well," one man told WBTV.
He's now second guessing that.
“You’ll approach situations maybe a bit more carefully,” he added.
“All he was trying to do was the right thing, or what his parents taught him to do!" one woman said. “That’s very sad.”
Morganton Police, N.C. Highway Patrol and Burke County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the attackers who left in a white van. The first four characters on the license plate are TAZ3.
One of the men had no teeth, short hair, and a tattoo of a skull with ace of spades for eyes. He was wearing blue jeans and a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt. The other man, who appeared to be in his 20s, had “lots of tattoos” and pierced ears and was wearing blue jeans.
If you see anyone matching this description or the van in question you are asked to call 911, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 828-437-3333.
