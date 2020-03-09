Flint River in Decatur Co. to remain at flood stage through the weekend

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Flint River in Decatur County is still under a flood warning and is expected to crest Monday night, according to officials.
WALB spoke to a woman who lives in Flint River Heights, where water is covering most of her backyard.
She said she and her son were packed up in case anything happened.
Jeantte McDonald lives in an area impacted by the flooding.
“We’re ready, but we’ve been through this before,” said McDonald.
She said water was up to her countertops in the flood of ‘94. She said it makes her nervous because she never really knows how high the water will get.
“It always makes you nervous. It’s nerve-racking to go to sleep at night,” McDonald said.
Van Eakin, with the Decatur County Emergency Management Agency, said the level was at 30.2 feet Monday morning.
“We still got some water coming down the Flint and down the Chattahoochee that will affect us a little bit, and we should see a pretty quick drop in the water levels after that,” said Eakin.
He said some rain is expected this week — and the river will remain above flood stage through this weekend.
Eakin addressed the impact the county has seen from the flooding over the past week.
“Some roads that were washed out or that had water over there. There were some homes that we’ve got that were reported with water in them. As far as the extent of just how many, we do not really have an accurate picture yet,” said Eakin.
Eakin said they will be out assessing damage as the water recedes, so they can get a more accurate picture.
“All in all, I think that we’re going to be fine. We’re not planning on moving or anything. And we love being here,” said McDonald.
She said she’s just grateful the water didn’t get into their house this time.
