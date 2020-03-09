Warming temperatures and relatively dry weather. The best chance of showers arrive Tuesday and Wednesday and mostly focused north. Outside of that we will see the most sunshine for the first part of the day Today and then again Friday. The cloudiest days will be Tomorrow and Sunday. Afternoon temperatures rise from the mid 70s Today to around 80 Thursday to Sunday. Morning lows climb from the 40s this morning to near 60 this weekend. Slight rain chances return Sunday.