Camilla police search for stolen semi-trailer rig
The semi was taken around the end of February. (Source: Camilla PD)
By WALB News Team | March 9, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT - Updated March 9 at 10:18 AM

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Camilla Police Department issued an alert Monday morning describing a tractor-trailer rig that was taken about two weeks ago.

This tractor and trailer, marked with #5, was stolen from Camilla, on or about Feb. 28.

The trailer was taken about the end of February. (Source: Camilla PD)

The tractor is a blue 2003 Freightliner, sleeper, Conventional Classic, belonging to Mobley Trucking Company, with a Georgia tag IC66MY.

The trailer is a 2014 Timpte, model 4268, plate #3927KD, #5 with a GCA logo on the rear of the trailer, and had a tarp on the top when taken.

If anyone has any information about this theft, please contact Investigator Sheila Adkins of the Camilla Police Department at (229) 336-2201 or (229) 336-2007.

