Camilla police search for stolen semi-trailer rig

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Camilla Police Department issued an alert Monday morning describing a tractor-trailer rig that was taken about two weeks ago.
This tractor and trailer, marked with #5, was stolen from Camilla, on or about Feb. 28.
The tractor is a blue 2003 Freightliner, sleeper, Conventional Classic, belonging to Mobley Trucking Company, with a Georgia tag IC66MY.
The trailer is a 2014 Timpte, model 4268, plate #3927KD, #5 with a GCA logo on the rear of the trailer, and had a tarp on the top when taken.
If anyone has any information about this theft, please contact Investigator Sheila Adkins of the Camilla Police Department at (229) 336-2201 or (229) 336-2007.
