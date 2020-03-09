ASU falls in SIAC Championship, misses NCAA tournament

“So we were focused and our momentum got broken," said Gayle. "You know, it was a lot of factors and obviously it was Miles’ championship pedigree. So the biggest thing was, after we beat Benedict that first round game, they didn’t even celebrate. They said, we didn’t come here to win one game, we didn’t come here to get to a championship game, we came here to win it all. They had that focus the whole entire week.”