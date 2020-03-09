ASU falls in SIAC Championship, misses NCAA tournament

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It was a rematch of the SIAC football title.
Miles College and ASU squared off in the championship.
Unfortunately, the Rams would fall 69-56.
Head coach Patrick Gayle is out recruiting this week.
But he spoke to him on the phone about this years run.
“So we were focused and our momentum got broken," said Gayle. "You know, it was a lot of factors and obviously it was Miles’ championship pedigree. So the biggest thing was, after we beat Benedict that first round game, they didn’t even celebrate. They said, we didn’t come here to win one game, we didn’t come here to get to a championship game, we came here to win it all. They had that focus the whole entire week.”
The Rams didn't make it to the NCAA tournament.
But, coach says they plan to have a stronger schedule and have a better chance next season.
