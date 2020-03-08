Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-GEORGIA-CONGRESS
Parties to compete in all 14 Georgia congressional districts
ATLANTA (AP) — For Georgia's U.S. House candidates, there will be no free rides in 2020. For the first time since 1994 at least one Democrat and one Republican will stand for election in all of the state's congressional districts. There are 80 candidates statewide across 14 congressional districts. That includes 13 candidates in the 7th Congressional District in parts of Gwinnett and Forsyth counties. Past the May 19 party primaries, many nominations could also require a July 21 runoff. There are three open seats, including the 7th District, northeast Georgia's 9th District and northwest Georgia's 14th District.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Kemp: 3 more cases of COVID-19 found in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — Three more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Georgia, bringing the number of cases so far to five, Gov. Brian Kemp's office said Saturday. The Georgia Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say one individual is from Cobb County and recently returned from Italy. That person is under isolation at home. Another individual is from Fulton County and is hospitalized. Officials say how that person was exposed remains under investigation. Testing confirmed the positive test in a Floyd County resident. The initial testing was done Thursday. That person is hospitalized.
BIG BAKERY-GEORGIA
$37M bakery with 400 workers planned for metro Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — The owners of a California-based food company plan to open a $37 million bakery in Georgia. Gov. Brian Kemp's office announced that Sugar Bowl Bakery's metro Atlanta location will be its first on the East Coast. A news release says the new bakery in Tucker is expected to employ about 400 workers over the next five years. Sugar Bowl Bakery was started in a San Francisco coffee shop in 1984. The minority-owned company, founded by five brothers, now sells brownie bites, fritters and other goods to grocery stores and other retailers nationwide and overseas.
INVESTMENT FRAUD-GUILTY PLEA
Georgia man admits to scamming investors
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man has admitted to defrauding investors through a foreign currency trading scam, federal prosecutors said. Kevin Perry of Cartersville appeared in federal court Thursday to enter a guilty plea, according to court records. Prosecutors say he lured investors with false promises of high returns and that he used investor money for his own profit or to pay off other investors.
GEORGIA-LSU
Taylor erupts for 30 points as LSU blasts Georgia
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Marlon Taylor scored a career-high 30 points in his final home game to lead LSU to a 94-64 Southeastern Conference victory against Georgia. Taylor, who was averaging fewer than five points per game this season, made 10 of his 17 field goal attempts. In addition, Taylor sank a career-high three 3-point shots. Taylor scored 21 points in the second half when the Tigers doubled their 15-point halftime lead. Anthony Edwards lead the Bulldogs with 17 points. The Tigers took control of the game midway through the opening half. A 3 by Mays with 12:09 before halftime broke a tie at 14 and started a 16-5 LSU run.
GEORGIA TECH-CLEMSON
Georgia Tech closes season with 65-62 win at Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Michael Devoe had 20 points including the go-ahead layup with 15 seconds left as Georgia Tech rallied from nine points down with five minutes left to defeat Clemson 65-62. The Yellow Jackets end the season on a satisfying note after announcing earlier this week it would not contest its NCAA ban on playing in the postseason this year. Georgia Tech ends the year winning four straight and six of its past seven as it goes to 17-14 overall and 11-9 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Clemson had a chance to tie, but Tevin Mack missed a 3-pointer with two seconds left.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-GEORGIA
Candidate fields for 2020 races in Georgia take final shape
ATLANTA (AP) — Crowded candidate fields for two U.S. Senate races in Georgia took final shape Friday, the deadline for contenders to sign up. A total of 21 candidates, including recently appointed Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, filed paperwork to be on the Nov. 3 ballot for Georgia’s special election for Loeffler's seat. In Georgia’s other Senate race, Republican Sen. David Perdue drew no opposition from within his own party. Democrats nominating a challenger for Perdue will have many choices in the May 19 primary. Meanwhile, a woman recently pardoned by President Donald Trump filed paperwork to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Atlanta.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Woman who went to hospital twice tests positive for virus
ATLANTA (AP) — Health officials say a woman who went to a Georgia emergency center with flu-like symptoms late last month has tested positive for COVID-19 by the state health lab. The Georgia Department of Public Health says it's still awaiting final confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Floyd Medical Center says the 46-year-old woman went to the emergency care center on Feb. 29, but did not meet testing criteria for COVID-19 and was released. She returned on Tuesday with worsening symptoms. Officials say she was admitted to the hospital after that visit due to her condition.