Hundreds lace up for downtown Albany’s Snickers Marathon

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many runners from across the region laced up their sneakers for the Snickers Marathon in downtown Albany on Saturday.
Some trained for months, and some just had high hopes.
Jake Tubesing was the first half marathon winner to finish Albany’s Annual Snickers marathon.
“I was hoping I would be top three for podium but I felt good today for Kenji for pushing me many miles, So, I just went with it and it was a good race.”
Tubesing wasn’t the only one that was hoping for something at the race. The director of the marathon got a very unexpected surprise.
“My girlfriend the race director, of the snickers marathon, she and I have been dating for a while and I thought what better way of proposing than at a start line to start our new life together,” said Marcus Minx, fiancee of race director, Rachelle Beasley.
As hundreds of runners and supporters ran through Albany, Tyler Lyon, the winner of the marathon race says, he plans to run across the nation.
“I am a 50 stater and I wanted to do a marathon in every state, so my back-up plan coming here with a marathon win is a pretty good constellation. So I am happy, I am ecstatic,” said Lyon.
Lyon says, he knew the race would be challenging but he is happy he pulled through.
“So I knew this was a competitive race, I looked at the results in the past. I knew I kind of had a chance and I had a really good training cycle. I was lucky to run with the second-place guy for eleven miles.”
The Snickers Marathon and half marathon awards $12,000 in prize money to marathon finishers.
