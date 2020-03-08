GOHS to present ‘Dangers of Driving’ symposium to Lee Co. sophomores

LEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) is set to present the Dangers of Driving Symposium at Lee County High School on Monday, March 9 from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
The symposium is for all Lee County High 10th grade students.
The Dangers of Driving Challenge has been designed to allow students to have hands-on experience with the challenges of driving.
The symposium will include a rollover simulator, seat belt convincer, impaired driving challenge, quick click seat belt challenge in addition to the seven crosses of Lee County.
The seven crosses of Lee County is a visual reminder, using storyboards of the seven Lee County High students who lost their lives to car-related fatalities since 1990.
GOHS is partnering with Lee County Public Safety and Lee County High School’s Students Against Destructive Driving (SADD) for this event.
For information, contact Patsy Shirley at (229) 886-2567 or shirleypa@lee.k12.ga.us.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.