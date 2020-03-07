Valdosta officers recognized for being hometown heroes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This week, the Valdosta Police Department honored 10 personnel during a promotions and awards ceremony.
Six officers were awarded “life-saving awards.”
Another officer was awarded the "purple heart award."
Three others were promoted.
City officials, employees and residents gathered to honor the dedicated service of those who were recognized.
“This group of officers demonstrated the skills and discipline needed to be effective leaders,” said Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan. “I am certainly proud to have them as members of the city’s police force.”
Below is a full list of promotions and recognitions:
- Sergeant Brad Ingram
- Detective Paul Garland
- Officer Brandon Durrance
- Officer Alexander Scheib
- Officer Shaun Jones
- Officer Ryan Willis
- Captain Brent Johnson
- Captain Earl Durrance, 32 years of service
- Lieutenant J.B. Jones, 19 years of service
- Sergeant Travis Kiser, 4 years of service
