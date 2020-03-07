‘Tried to stand up and I hit the floor’: Runner survives brain & lung injury, cheers on Snickers marathoners

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A brain trauma survivor and runner enjoys giving back, especially during the Snickers Marathon, which is happening Saturday.
Stephanie Freeman, 41, is a three-time runner in the Snickers Marathon, but on Saturday she will be on the sidelines and her cheer stand will be set up across the street from Phoebe North.
“We set up right over there and we cheer the runners on,” said Freeman.
Almost 30 years ago she had no idea that this would even be possible.
“[I] was told I’d never walk again,” Freeman explained.
She suffered a traumatic brain and lung injury in a car crash in 1993. She was in a coma and in a wheelchair for months.
“And I had spit hanging out of my mouth and I didn’t know who I was, I didn’t know where I was, I didn’t realize I’d been in a coma for two months," said Freeman. “The 15-year-old in me said get up, so I un-belted that wheelchair and tried to stand up and I hit the floor.”
But she remembers when her life took a turn for the better.
It was at Phoebe North where she recovered and now it holds a special place in her heart.
"So I always say my life began on my knees at this hospital because I made a decision for my life that day. I said I’m not going out like that,” Freeman recalled.
Since then, physical activity, including running, has always been important to her.
Freeman’s motivation now comes from her triumph recovery from being in a coma and handicapped.
“I was being fitted for a wheelchair and ramps to come home and that just pushes me every day,” said Freeman.
On Saturday, she’ll cheer on hundreds of runners. She wants to motivate them and move forward with each day with nothing holding her back.
Since her injury, Freeman said that she’s run over 20 marathons, including the Boston Marathon.
She told WALB News’s Bobby Poitevint she didn’t have much interest in running until after being injured.
Going through physical therapy helped pique her interest in being active and running.
Freeman now runs a non-profit brain trauma organization called Share Your Strong along with being a massage therapist.
